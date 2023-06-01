Zelensky says Ukraine ready to join NATO, waiting for bloc to be ready to admit Kiev

CHISINAU, June 1. /TASS/. Ukraine is willing to become a NATO member, but is waiting for the alliance to be ready to admit it, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Thursday.

"Our future is in the European Union. Ukraine is ready to join NATO, and we are waiting for the alliance to be ready to admit us," Zelensky said at a joint news briefing with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu. "Security guarantees matter a lot to us and to Moldova, as well," he said.

Commenting on the Kiev-Chisinau cooperation, the Ukrainian leader said he was planning to discuss bilateral ties with Sandu and that he was about to sign a number of documents soon. He did not elaborate on the issue.

During his speech, Zelensky also thanked Moldova’s people for supporting Ukrainian refugees.

Announcing his participation in the European Political Community summit in Moldova earlier on Thursday, Zelensky said the event would discuss "a coalition of fighter jets, a coalition of Patriots, the EU, NATO, and the `peace formula’."