MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky ceased to be a legitimate president of the country as his office term expired and all previously concluded agreements with him should be regarded as null and void, Russia’s State Duma (the lower house of the parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday.

"By canceling the presidential election, Zelensky usurped the power," Volodin stated on his Telegram account. "Starting on May 21, he has completely lost the remnants of his pseudo-legitimacy."

"Any agreements with an illegitimate president are null and void and may be challenged in the future," he continued. "As his presidential office term expired, Zelensky has no longer the right to speak on behalf of the Ukrainian people.".