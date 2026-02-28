Iran retaliates by launching nearly 1,200 missiles — general

TUNIS, February 28. /TASS/. Iran has launched up to 1,200 missiles in response to the attack, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Ebrahim Jabari said.

"Immediately after the aggression, about 1,200 missiles were launched from Iran in different directions," the defense official told the Al Mayadeen TV channel in an interview.

The US and Israel have launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the Iranian Armed Forces’ elite unit) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. According to media, US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted.