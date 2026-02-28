Guterres urges to immediately halt combat operations

UNITED NATIONS, March 1. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged to immediately stop combat operations in order to prevent grave consequences for civilians.

"I call for de-escalation and an immediate cessation of hostilities. The alternative is a potential wider conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability," Guterres said at the meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation around Iran.

The Secretary-General also called upon all the parties to return to the negotiating table on the Iran’s nuclear program.