Russia’s retail trade turnover up 2.4% YOY in 10M 2025 — statistics

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The retail trade turnover in Russia moved up by 2.4% year-on-year during the first ten months of 2025 to 49.96 trillion rubles ($648.8 bln) in comparable prices, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

Retail sales in October 2025 gained 4.8% annually to 5.36 trillion rubles ($69.6 bln).

In October of this year, 96.7% of the retail trade turnover were formed by trading companies and individual entrepreneurs operating outside the market. The share of retail markets and fairs was 3.3% (in October 2024 - 96.1% and 3.9% respectively).

The ratio of foods, including beverages and tobacco products, was 46.8% in the retail trade structure in October 2025. The share of nonfoods was 53.2% (in last October - 46.6% and 53.4% respectively).