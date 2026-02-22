Iran’s refusal to enrich uranium red line in negotiations for US — Witkoff

NEW YORK, February 22. /TASS/. US insists Iran give up uranium enrichment, Special US Envoy Steve Witkoff said, adding that this is a red line in negotiations for Washington.

"The President gave Jared (US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner - TASS) and I direction before we went over there (for talks with Iran - TASS), there were red lines, zero enrichment. We have to have the material (enriched uranium - TASS) back," he said in an interview with the Fox News TV channel.

Witkoff claimed Tehran would have enough uranium enriched to the level needed to make a nuclear bomb within a week.