GENICHESK, February 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military continually develops new, sophisticated tactics to target civilian infrastructure in the Kherson Region. However, Russian forces display remarkable resourcefulness in countering these efforts, Governor Vladimir Saldo said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

"The Russian Armed Forces are doing everything possible to diminish the Ukrainian military’s firepower," Saldo stated. "Yet, the enemy persists in innovating and devising new methods."

He further emphasized that both the Russian military and the authorities of the Kherson Region are united in their fight for justice.