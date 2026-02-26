US, Ukraine discuss economy, security guarantees in Geneva — Umerov

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. US and Ukrainian delegates discussed security guarantees and economic aspects during their latest meeting in Geneva, said Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

"The next round is being prepared. We are working to finalize security parameters, economic solutions and coordinated positions that should lay the foundation for future agreements," he wrote on Telegram. "The goal is to make the next trilateral meeting with Russia and the United States as substantive as possible."

"Special attention was paid to the subject of economy and long-term mechanisms of supporting Ukraine," he said. "The document on rebuilding Ukraine was thoroughly worked out."

Thursday’s talks lasted approximately four hours.