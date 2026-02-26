Pakistan reports destruction of Afghan hardware during border clashes

ISLAMABAD, February 26. /TASS/. Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reported the destruction of Afghan positions and equipment during border clashes.

"The Afghan Taliban <...> opened fire on multiple targets along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, prompting a response from Pakistan’s security forces," the ministry said. According to preliminary assessments, there were "substantial losses on the Afghan side, with numerous posts and pieces of equipment destroyed."

"Pakistan will take all necessary steps to safeguard its territorial integrity and ensure the security of its citizens," the statement added.

Pakistan’s military also forced Afghan troops to retreat during a counteroffensive and destroyed three border posts, the country’s law enforcement agencies told TASS.