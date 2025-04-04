{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military drills

Post-Soviet security bloc discusses preparations for Combat Brotherhood 2025 drills

The meeting paid special attention to the issues of organizing command and control of the bloc’s troops (collective forces), setting up military commands for the components of the troops (forces) and ensuring their coordination, it added

MINSK, April 4. /TASS/. Member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) discussed preparations for the post-Soviet security bloc’s Combat Brotherhood 2025 drills, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

The CSTO Joint Staff held the first staff negotiations on organizing and conducting joint drills with the organization’s troops (collective forces). The event included a working meeting with the heads of the delegations participating in the staff negotiations chaired by Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, the ministry said.

"The meeting discussed the essential issues of organizing joint operational and combat training measures that will be held in 2025 in the form of the Combat Brotherhood 2025 joint operational and strategic exercise," the Belarusian defense ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The meeting paid special attention to the issues of organizing command and control of the bloc’s troops (collective forces), setting up military commands for the components of the troops (forces) and ensuring their coordination, it added.

FSB foils terrorist plot against military cadets dormitory in Moscow Region
Further investigation revealed that the serviceman was in correspondence with a Ukrainian supervisor, which included discussions about the planned attack
Russian envoy says Trump determined to find pathway to real, lasting settlement in Ukraine
Prior to that some people were advocating solutions they knew were not possible, Kirill Dmitriev said
Israel launches ground operation in northern Gaza Strip
During and prior to the activity, IDF troops are allowing the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone via organized routes for their safety, the statement says
Russian envoy dismisses concerns that Russia could invade Europe as ‘crazy idea’
There are lots of false and fake narratives circulating, Kirill Dmitriev said
EU anticipates another Putin-Trump conversation soon — Politico
Earlier, Trump announced plans to hold another phone conversation with Putin this week
Kremlin calls for restraint on Iranian nuclear dossier
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that despite the fact that Russia is now engaged in restoring relations with the US, Iran remains its ally and partner
Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman warns of global consequences from Trump’s tariffs
"Old supply chains will be ruptured but new ones will emerge," Dmitry Medvedev noted
Europe requests deployment of long-range hypersonic weapons — NATO commander in Europe
Christopher Cavoli also described Washington's withdrawal from the INF Treaty in 2019 "a very important move" and called for capitalizing on it
Russia favors Israel's accession to NPT as nuclear-free state — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov acknowledged the significant challenges associated with achieving this objective in the region
Google subsidiary reports profits in Russia first time since 2020
No revenue data are available for 2023 or 2024
Russian units wipe out up to 100 Ukrainian troops while mopping up Veseloye in DPR
The ministry stressed that MLRS and assault drone crews in coordination with unmanned aerial vehicle operators eliminated firing positions and stationing areas of Ukrainian troops
NATO needs 'road map' for US pivot away from Europe, says Finnish Defense Minister
According to Antti Hakkanen, "the conventional defense capabilities burden must be shared to taxpayers in Europe"
Palestinian cabinet condemns Israel’s move to capture ‘Morag axis,’ split up Gaza
The cabinet strongly condemned the "brutal escalation of Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip"
Trump's tariffs lay ground for self-sufficient US economy — Russian envoy
The Russian presidential envoy and special envoy of the US leader Steve Witkoff have a meeting in Washington on April 3
NATO defense official says Russia has advantages in geography, combat readiness
Cavoli suggested that in the event of a hypothetical conflict, Russia could quickly build up its troops on its borders to counter NATO troops
Russian envoy says US firms that fled country lost $300 bln in potential income
Russia is not making any preconditions, not asking for specific sanction relief, Kirill Dmitriev said
Russian envoy says Trump administration averted World War III
US President Donald Trump’s administration also made significant progress in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Kirill Dmitriev said
Zakharova calls London’s demands to declare Russian-related activities absurd
The diplomat referred to Britain’s intention to introduce an "enhanced" control regime against Russia as part of the future Foreign Influence Registration Scheme
Ukraine may face devastating consequences due to Trump's tariffs — MP
Daniil Getmantsev noted that the 10-percent tariffs imposed by Washington on Ukrainian goods do not pose a serious threat at this point
Europeans set sights on Odessa, Lvov, plotting intervention, says Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova reiterated that the French-UK initiative on deploying some "reassurance forces" to Ukraine was discussed in Paris on March 27 at yet another European summit of a so-called "coalition of the willing" formed a month ago in order to assemble some "peacekeeping" contingent to be deployed in Ukraine
Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 40 UAVs in past day
Russian air defense systems shot down three Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over the Alekseyevsky and Rakityansky districts, with no injuries or damage reported, Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Europe must make contact with Putin — Stubb
The Finnish president opined that France or UK should be the one to speak to the Russian leader
Russia lodges protest with Moldovan ambassador over expulsion of three diplomats
The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that "the embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Moldova operates in strict accordance with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961"
Finland has lot of work to do to improve relations with Russia — diplomat
"Just throwing out a call [to restore relations] is clearly not enough," Maria Zakharova said
IAEA chief Grossi's Western bias makes him bad candidate for UN secretary general — expert
Andrey Koshkin also expressed doubt that Grossi would change his position if he became UN Secretary General
Zelensky believes ceasefire in Ukraine could be achieved in coming weeks, months
"There are various options; sometimes, everything comes together in an instant, especially when it comes to this aspect of ending the war - the hot phase, the complete cessation of fire," he noted
No one refused to participate in Operation Pipeline — Russia's deputy defense minister
Assessing the operation, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov stressed that it demonstrated "the highest level" - a small force performed a daring maneuver to determine the outcome of the battle
Russian envoy invites US colleagues to visit Russia
This direct dialogue makes it possible not to distort information but to clearly and directly discuss all key issues, Kirill Dmitriev said
Russian economy doing well amid sanctions, so Moscow doesn’t seek their removal — envoy
If you look at our GDP growth, it’s still 4% last year versus 1% for Europe, Kirill Dmitriev said
Russia capable of rapid military personnel expansion — Pentagon
Cavoli is also head of the European Command of the US army
Trump introduces sweeping tariffs: globe reacts
The US president also declared a state of emergency in the country due to the economic situation and trade deficit
Russia won't be appeased by ongoing Ukrainian attacks on energy infrastructure — diplomat
President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States held a phone conversation on March 18 to discuss the situation in Ukraine, measures for avoiding escalation, and various international matters
US administration acts constructively, respectfully in dialogue with Russia — Dmitriev
Is positive momentum in relations. It will take some more meetings, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy said
Ukraine suffers heavy losses attempting to break into Belgorod Region — commander
According to Lieutenant-General Apty Alaudinov, everything is under control now, and these areas are being cleared
Over 1,000 children die in violent crimes in 2024 in Russia — Investigative Committee
Among the victims, there are 266 children under the age of one year, 831 from one to five years old, 2,600 from 6 to 10 years old, over 6,000 from 11 to 14 years old, and 7,000 teenagers
Kiev’s drone assault on Russia shows lack of will to move toward truce — Russian envoy
According to Rodion Miroshnik, "this is the Kiev regime’s irrational reaction to continued dialogue between Russia and the US"
Pilots under medical supervision after crash of Tu-22M3 plane in eastern Russia — governor
The crew of four pilots ejected, but one of them died
Canada, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands join Czech ammo initiative for Kiev — top diplomat
The Czech Republic is among Ukraine’s strongest supporters, the news agency said
EU is 'sinking ship' — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova cited US President Donald Trump's recently announced tariffs as further evidence that the EU's previously projected GDP growth targets would miss their mark
Trump expresses confidence that Putin, Zelensky ready for deal on Ukraine
US President said a lot of progress had been made in discussing a settlement in Ukraine
Post-Soviet security bloc discusses preparations for Combat Brotherhood 2025 drills
The meeting paid special attention to the issues of organizing command and control of the bloc’s troops (collective forces), setting up military commands for the components of the troops (forces) and ensuring their coordination, it added
Kremlin says no signals yet from Europe about willingness for dialogue or talks with Putin
Earlier, the "coalition of the willing" agreed that at least one European leader should speak to Russia
Russia becomes first country to recognize Alliance of Sahel States — Mali's top diplomat
"We pointed out that we have common approaches, a common vision of certain problems in the field of security, peace, international and political issues," Abdoulaye Diop emphasized
Putin grants Russian citizenship to French journalist Adrien Bocquet
According to the corresponding presidential decree, Russian citizenship granted to 34 people, four individuals striped of citizenship
EU foreign policy chief says Rubio promised to ask EU opinion on Russia-Ukraine agreements
Responding to journalists' questions about the US tariffs, Kaja Kallas did not risk criticizing the US administration, only calling the decision to impose a 20% tariff on European goods "not a very positive development" that would only make NATO opponents happy
IN BRIEF: What we know about last night’s Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian regions
Air defense forces on duty intercepted and eliminated 107 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over 10 Russian regions, according to the Defense Ministry
Dmitriev says 'three steps forward' made following meetings in Washington
According to Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy, the issues have been piling up: for three years, there was virtually no communication between Russia and the United States
South Korea’s Constitutional Court upholds president’s impeachment
Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq slump in biggest one-day decline since 2020 — report
The hardest hit were companies relying on international supply chains
Press review: Putin’s envoy holds talks with Trump's team as experts analyze tariff impact
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 4th
UN official comments on detention of leader of Moldova's autonomous region
Gutsul earlier called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to pay attention to the situation around the autonomous region
Russia replaces equipment at unprecedented pace, builds up forces — NATO defense official
According to Cavoli’s estimantes, the Russian Armed Forces are "today larger than it was at the beginning" of the special military operation
Porsche denies mass media reports on plans to resume arms manufacturing
The Europaische Sicherheit und Technik web portal informed earlier that Porsche is considering the return to the arms market
Western Europe hates Trump, develops war strategy for Ukraine — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban believes that Western European leaders "despise Trump and won’t be disappointed if his efforts fail"
Ukraine hits Russian energy sites six times over day — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on April 3 at 11:28 p.m. Moscow time [8:28 p.m. GMT], a low-pressure gas pipeline was damaged as a result of an attack by a Ukrainian strike drone on a settlement in the Bryansk Region
Musk joins Trump in call for the release of Le Pen
Earlier, the US leader called the verdict against Le Pen witch hunt and demanded her release
Russian envoy says he discussed cooperation on Arctic, rare earth minerals during US visit
Potential interactions in other sectors were also discussed, noted Kirill Dmitriev
Man in intensive care after bear attack in Moscow Region
Maxim Zabelin added that it was possible to find the man thanks to the coordinated actions of the Emergencies Ministry and foresters
EU's nuclear umbrella talk comes amid concerns in Paris, London — senior Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Russia has also taken note of what is happening in the field of missile defense, where the concept of "the ‘Iron Dome’ has turned into the ‘Golden Dome,’ with its key aspects being exactly what we [in Russia] warned about back when the program was in the making"
Rubio says United States to remain in NATO
It is stated that Trump is not against NATO
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reiterates threat to destroy Israel
On April 1, 2024, an Israeli airstrike on Tehran’s consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus killed 13 people, including seven high-ranking Iranian military advisors
Russian troops liberate two communities In Donetsk area, Zaporozhye Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Kiev regime had no time to conceal its crimes in Kursk Region — Russian mission to UN
Dmitry Polyansky pointed out that, while fleeing en masse, Ukrainian troops were abandoning expensive Western-made hardware
Russia, US trade relations virtually nonexistent — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow is unlikely to experience any positive effects from the US tariffs, as the turmoil in the global economy will require careful actions from Russia
Pentagon believes Russia steps up military technology exchanges with China, Iran, DPRK
The hearings of the abovementioned committee focus on the strategy of the US military's European and African Commands
Putin's external governance plan in Ukraine mirrors Trump's plan — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that Trump's team must first grasp the dire situation in Ukraine
Russia downs 107 Ukrainian drones over 10 regions, Sea of Azov
In particular, 34 UAVs were intercepted over the Kursk Region, 30 over the Oryol Region and 18 over the Lipetsk Region
Hungary to exit ICC as it becomes 'political instrument' — Orban
"The Hungarian minister of justice will hand over to the national parliament the paperwork on our termination of cooperation with the court," the Hungarian prime minister said
Putin, Trump leadership helps make headway in Ukraine settlement — Russian envoy
For example, under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, an agreement has been reached between Russia and Ukraine to essentially refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure, Kirill Dmitriev said
Russia’s economic growth is currently approaching 'zero' — expert
Alexander Shokhin emphasized that the current issue is finding a balance between rising inflation and the need to avoid overheating the Russian economy
Dmitriev discusses US-Russia dialogue with key members of Trump administration
And one of the main topics is the restoration of US-Russia relations, the restoration of dialogue, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy said
WTO chief sees risk of tariff war escalation
"The WTO was established to serve precisely in moments like this — as a platform for dialogue, to prevent trade conflicts from escalating, and to support an open and predictable trading environment," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala stressed
Press review: Russia, US prepare for further talks as EU boosts defense with 800 bln euro
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 3rd
Moscow, Tehran seek to implement Strategic Partnership Treaty pronto — Russian MFA
The ministry added that the parties had expressed satisfaction with positive trends in multifaceted cooperation between the two countries
Press review: Ukraine gets ready to host foreign troops as US prepares for trade war
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 2nd
Majority of Americans oppose idea of Trump serving third term as president, poll shows
The respondents largely don’t approve of the activities of the parties they support (37% among Republicans and 33% among Democrats)
West plans 'another spectacle' on Bucha anniversary — Zakharova
In July 2024, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he would send a new request to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to provide Russia with the names of people whose bodies were shown in the media, implying that reports about civilian deaths in Bucha were fabricated
Dates of new round of Russia-US talks to be set soon — Dmitriev
This dialogue will continue, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy emphasized
Mali regards Ukraine terrorist state — Foreign Minister
According to Abdoulaye Diop, the Sahel states and Russia have common approaches and views on security issues, and "equally recognize and see how it is necessary to fight terrorism to ensure security in the region"
Russia ready to help Burkina Faso maintain national security — Lavrov
The statement followed a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Burkina Faso counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore
Moscow wants to hear US concerns, but will act based on its own interests - Russian envoy
During his meetings with officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration he discussed not only economic and investment issues, but also the restoration of communication between the two countries
US business ready to fill niches left by European companies in Russia — Dmitriev
Priority is the creation of joint ventures with Russian companies, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy said
Ukrainian forces deploy weapons, equipment at energy facilities for protection
Andrey Marochko also noted that Ukrainian forces continue to target the Russian energy system
US VP Vance recognizes Russia not Europe's main problem — RDIF chief
Kirill Dmitriev praised the US vice president for his directness, adding that he doesn’t mince words like officials in Brussels like to do
Trump’s administration to continue trying to contain and weaken Russia — senior diplomat
"We do not intend to overstate this report, but we must not ignore its influence on the policies under Trump’s presidency," Sergey Ryabkov remarked
US administration acts constructively, respectfully in dialogue with Russia — Dmitriev
The administration of US President Donald Trump, unlike the administration of 46th President Joe Biden, is focused on solving problems, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy said
Russia unlikely to benefit from US tariffs, which share global economy — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed to "rather unfavorable forecasts from various economists, including those who are globally renowned"
US Senate idea to tax countries working with Russia could cripple global economy — expert
In his opinion, US President Donald Trump "continues to be under severe pressure"
Trump expects $6-7 trillion in investment to come to US after new tariffs take effect
US stocks started the day in the red, with the key indexes falling by 2.9-4.6%
Trump declares state of emergency in the US due to economic situation — White House
As the document notes, "large and persistent annual U.S. goods trade deficits have led to the hollowing out of our manufacturing base; resulted in a lack of incentive to increase advanced domestic manufacturing capacity; undermined critical supply chains; and rendered our defense-industrial base dependent on foreign adversaries"
Russian delegations displayed exceptional professionalism at talks in Riyadh — paper
According to The Washington Post, the Russian representatives have a vast negotiating experience, which spans decades, and are well aware of all aspects of the Ukraine conflict
Trump administration hears Russia’s position, Russian envoy says
Unlike President Joe Biden, Donald Trump's administration is listening to Russia's position, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special envoy said
Kiev actively recruiting teenagers for sabotage — top Russian investigator
"The teenagers that commit crimes against public security, the foundations of the constitutional order and state security are often motivated by ethnic hatred," Alexander Bastrykin said
Iran must not become a nuclear state, Israel’s top diplomat insists
On the likelihood of reaching a new nuclear deal with Iran, Sa’ar said that the political situation globally has changed, with a "tougher president" in the White House and Iran, too, having a new head of state
Europe seeks to undermine peace settlement in Ukraine — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov asserted that this approach mirrors the current actions of the EU, with only limited exceptions
IN BRIEF: What we know about terror plot against military cadets foiled by Russia’s FSB
A terrorist attack targeting the Russian Defense Ministry’s barracks outside Moscow, that was conspired by the Ukrainian special services, has been foiled
Trump's tariffs could plunge world into third global recession in last 20 years — Axios
The portal quoted consulting company Evercore as saying that in 2024, the US imported $3.3 trillion worth of goods, or more than $25,000 per household
Russia-US dialogue provides opportunity to find acceptable solutions — Russian senator
According to Grigory Karasin, those who are trying to shape Europe’s political strategy based on anti-Russian sentiments are depriving their own population of peace
Trump blasts Le Pen’s conviction as ‘witch hunt’
"The witch hunt against Marine Le Pen is another example of European leftists using lawfare to silence free speech, and censor their political opponent, this time going so far as to put that opponent in prison," the US leader stated
Finland has until July 7 to explain closing border with Russia — ECHR
It added that the Finnish cabinet "was notified in March 2025"
