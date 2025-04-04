Post-Soviet security bloc discusses preparations for Combat Brotherhood 2025 drills

MINSK, April 4. /TASS/. Member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) discussed preparations for the post-Soviet security bloc’s Combat Brotherhood 2025 drills, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

The CSTO Joint Staff held the first staff negotiations on organizing and conducting joint drills with the organization’s troops (collective forces). The event included a working meeting with the heads of the delegations participating in the staff negotiations chaired by Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, the ministry said.

"The meeting discussed the essential issues of organizing joint operational and combat training measures that will be held in 2025 in the form of the Combat Brotherhood 2025 joint operational and strategic exercise," the Belarusian defense ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The meeting paid special attention to the issues of organizing command and control of the bloc’s troops (collective forces), setting up military commands for the components of the troops (forces) and ensuring their coordination, it added.