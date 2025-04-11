{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
UK considers deploying troops to Ukraine for five years

According to the plan under discussion in London and Paris, Western forces may be sent to Ukraine following a settlement of the conflict, acting as a "deterrent force" purportedly to prevent the resumption of hostilities

LONDON, April 11. /TASS/. The United Kingdom is considering the possibility of deploying troops to Ukrainian territory for a period of up to five years, pending the country’s remilitarization, The Daily Telegraph reported citing sources.

According to the plan under discussion in London and Paris, Western forces may be sent to Ukraine following a settlement of the conflict, acting as a "deterrent force" purportedly to prevent the resumption of hostilities.

The publication noted, "French military planners have argued that it is highly unlikely Putin would sanction another attack with Western forces inside Ukraine when his troops are only capable of seizing small amounts of territory".

The newspaper reported that the eventual withdrawal of Western troops would take place gradually, in line with the restoration of Ukraine’s military capabilities. The Daily Telegraph added that, in addition to the deployment of ground troops, the "coalition of the willing" led by London and Paris also intends to provide protection for Ukraine’s air and maritime space. On April 10, a meeting of defense ministers from countries willing to participate in a post-conflict Western military mission in Ukraine took place at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on March 12 that the presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil - under any flag and in any capacity - would constitute a threat to Russia. According to him, Russia will not accept such a scenario under any circumstances.

