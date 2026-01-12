Japanese youth celebrate Coming of Age Day

TOKYO, January 12. /TASS/. Japan is celebrating Coming of Age Day on Monday, a national holiday that marks the transition to adulthood for young people.

Young residents of Tokyo traditionally make a pilgrimage to the country’s main Shinto sanctuary, the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo.

Since 2023, the holiday has been celebrated by all Japanese citizens who have reached the age of 18, after the country officially lowered the age of adulthood from 20 to 18.

For Japanese youth, Coming of Age Day is an important occasion that offers an opportunity to look their best. Most young Japanese women mark the day in bright winter kimonos with long sleeves that almost reach the floor. The outfits are adorned with an obi sash tied in an elaborate knot and complemented by a fur collar. They also wear lacquered zori sandals.

On this day, female residents of Tokyo who have reached the age of majority, accompanied by their relatives, head to the Meiji Shrine to observe tradition, pray for health and prosperity, and take commemorative photographs. The holiday is also extremely popular with foreign tourists, who are given a rare opportunity to admire traditional Japanese attire.