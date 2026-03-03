US stock market opens with key indices decline

NEW YORK, March 3. /TASS/. The US stock market opened with declines in major indices at the start of the main trading session on Tuesday.

As of 17:30 Moscow time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average — a key indicator of US business activity — fell by 0.84% to 48,493.11 points. The S&P 500, which includes 500 of the largest US companies, lost 1.18% and reached 6,800.26 points. The Nasdaq Composite declined by 1.98% to 24,497.38 points.

By 17:45 Moscow time, the Dow Jones had extended losses to 47,840.51 points (-2.18%), the S&P 500 stood at 6,746.11 points (-1.97%), and the Nasdaq was at 24,492.13 points (-2%).

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power.

As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.