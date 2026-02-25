MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. London and Paris manipulate the topic of nuclear weapons as they flirt with the Kiev regime over it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik Radio.

The radio host made a reference to yesterday’s report from the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) about plans by Britain and France to arm Ukraine with a nuclear bomb. Zakharova commented on the news saying that "Britain and France are getting ready and have already been manipulating the topic of nuclear weapons in practice rather than rhetorically and flirting with the Kiev regime over it."

At the same time, the Russian diplomat noted that, over the past week, the media had downplayed the news by diverting global attention to a baby monkey in Japan. "Western media outlets did everything to refocus the whole world’s attention to an infant monkey at a Japanese zoo," she said, commenting on the latest viral news.