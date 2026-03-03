Mossad’s ground operation and US military plans: Middle East conflict

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The Israeli intelligence agency Mossad conducted a ground operation in Iran last night, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported, citing sources.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has claimed that it is "too late" to negotiate with Iran.

TASS has summed up reports on the latest developments in the Middle East.

Ground operation

The Israeli intelligence agency Mossad conducted a ground operation in Iran last night, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the operation was carried out by Mossad operatives with the support of special forces.

US plans concerning Iran

US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platforms that it is "too late" to engage in talks with Iran.

He said in an interview with the RealClearPolitics news outlet that does not plan to request official war powers from lawmakers.

According to Trump, the United States has literally unlimited weapons stockpiles and is not afraid of running out of weapons in the course of the conflict with Iran.

Trump intends to continue the operation in Iran until four concrete goals are achieved, BCS News said, citing an unnamed US administration official.

According to Trump as quoted by CBS, they include "destroying Iran's missile capabilities", "annihilating their Navy," ensuring Iran cannot "obtain a nuclear weapon," as well as "arm, fund and direct terrorist armies outside of their borders."

How long the US operation may last

The US military operation against Iran will be conducted in several stages, NBC News said, citing a source.

According to the source, Washington has already carried out two phases of the operation so far: the first involved the use of Tomahawk missiles and precision-guided munitions to destroy the Islamic Republic’s air defenses and weaken its offensive potential.

In the second phase, the US military deployed B-1 and B-2 strategic bombers and heavy aerial bombs to strike fortified targets in Iran, including missile silos and ballistic missile sites.

The military does not disclose the number of stages.

The United States has not yet attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities, which may become the next target, the TV channel said.

Details of preparations for attack on Iran

The United States attempted to establish contacts with some members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ahead of the operation in Iran to determine whether forces willing to cooperate could come to power, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to one of the sources, there is "no coordinated or breakaway group inside the regime that the Americans view as a new government they would welcome."

In addition, the United States’ partners never received a clear set of objectives for the operation. According to an unnamed Western diplomat, Washington has so far "failed to spell out a long-term plan for Iran and the region."

Protests

Protests against the US and Israeli strikes on Iran took place in nearly 40 US cities, the ABC-7 television channel reported.

The protests were organized by an informal coalition of 30 groups.

According to the TV channel, these groups have different objectives and priorities but share the opinion that the US and Israel’s operation in Iran is a mistake.

Protesters promise to continue demonstrations as long as it takes.

Risks for Trump

By authorizing a military operation against Iran, US President Donald Trump has taken a huge gamble on his presidency, The New York Times correspondent Tyler Pager said.

He claims that such US actions may lead to a rise in oil prices, as well as the conflict propagation to the entire Middle East region.

Apart from that, according to Pager, Trump is risking "his own political standing."

He emphasized that the US leader had repeatedly violated his promise to voters to "end, not start, wars," having sanctioned seven military conflicts in different parts of the world since taking office.

The author pointed out that according to Trump, most of his supporters still back him. However, some MAGA supporters and US allies are privately condemning the US decision to start a military operation against Iran.