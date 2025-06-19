Russia offered Iran air defense projects, Tehran showed little interest — Putin

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia has offered Iran projects in the field of air defense systems, but Tehran showed little interest, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS.

"You know, we once offered our Iranian friends to work on an air defense system. At the time, our partners did not show much interest. As for the treaty about our strategic partnership that you mentioned, there are no defense-related articles in it. This is the second thing. Third, our Iranian friends are not asking for it. There is practically nothing to discuss," the Russian leader said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.