MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The loss of Belogorye in the Zaporozhye Region will weaken the Ukrainian army’s defenses near the city of Zaporozhye, a source in Russian defense circles told TASS.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on January 11 that its Battlegroup Dnepr had liberated the settlement of Belogorye.

"Belogorye played an important role in the enemy’s defensive lines in the Zaporozhye direction. Its seizure opens an operational way for Russian troops to develop an offensive towards one of the Ukrainian army’s key areas of defense - the town of Orekhov. The loss of that stronghold may seriously complicate the enemy’s ability to keep sustainable defenses at approaches to the city of Zaporozhye," the defense source said.

Russian unmanned systems troops played an important role in liberating Belogorye. Drone teams thwarted the rotation of Ukrainian forces several days before the assault, which considerably facilitated the Russian army’s advance on the ground, he specified.