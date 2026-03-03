Fewer skeptics remain about oil surpassing $100 per barrel — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Fewer people are now doubting that oil prices will exceed $100 per barrel in the near future, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev said.

"There were many doubters when the $100+ forecast was shared. There are fewer doubters now," he wrote on his X account.

Earlier, the price of the May 2026 futures contract for Brent crude oil on London’s ICE exchange exceeded $85 per barrel for the first time since July 19, 2024.