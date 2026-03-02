Kaliningrad is one of Russia’s most vulnerable regions — Dzhabarov

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The Kaliningrad Region has become one of the most vulnerable regions of Russia in terms of security, as Western countries are working to complicate the situation there, Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs has said.

"The Kaliningrad Region is one of the most vulnerable regions of Russia in terms of security. Since 2022, NATO and EU countries have been pursuing a consistent policy of complicating the situation in the region and creating conditions for its blockade from the rest of Russia," Dzhabarov said at an extended committee meeting devoted to the situation in Kaliningrad.