Lavrov condemns US-Israeli aggression against Iran in phone call with his UAE counterpart

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underlined the unacceptability of actions by the United States and Israel against Iran in a phone call with his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Sunday.

"The Russian foreign minister emphasized the unacceptability of actions by the United States and Israel who launched an unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the phone call.

The two top diplomats "highlighted the destabilizing nature of the military escalation in the region that poses security threats to the Arab countries in the Persian Gulf." They also "concurred that it is necessary to halt all hostilities immediately and to bring the situation back onto the political and diplomatic track taking the legitimate interests of all regional players into account," the Russian diplomatic agency recounted.