Iranian strikes on US bases kill 200 servicemen — IRGC

DOHA, February 28. /TASS/. Iran's retaliatory strikes have killed or wounded at least 200 US servicemen, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

The US and Israel have launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House said the move was prompted by missile and nuclear threats allegedly originating from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. Iran reportedly launched missiles and drones, and air raid sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv area. According to the Mehr news agency, US military bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE were also struck.