Future belongs to human, machine symbiosis — Russian official

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The near future will be defined by a partnership between humans and machines, Russian Presidential Administration Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin said in a conversation with sociology professor Chen Qiufan on the impact of technology and artificial intelligence on society, education, and the labor market, in the latest episode of the OD on Air podcast, published on the website of the Russia National Center.

"I think the near future belongs to the symbiosis of humans and machines. When you’re creating something new, AI allows you to do it much faster. Anything related to creative work will rely on this symbiosis, which will play a very large role," Oreshkin said.

In the podcast, Oreshkin and Chen Qiufan also discussed the use of AI in healthcare, the risks of technological monopolies, and the need for international cooperation to build an open and diverse AI ecosystem. They highlighted the role of culture and science fiction as tools for understanding the future.