Zelensky invites Slovak prime minister to Ukraine for talks

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has offered to Slovakia’s prime minister to come to Ukraine to address pressing issues, Zelensky’s office said.

"Right now, [Zelensky] is speaking with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. [Zelensky] is inviting him to Ukraine to discuss all existing issues," the office wrote on its Telegram channel.

This morning, Fico announced a scheduled phone conversation with Zelensky, where he planned to clarify Ukraine’s position regarding oil supplies to Slovakia. According to Fico, Kiev has repeatedly postponed the restoration of Russian oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline.

Oil has not been delivered via the Druzhba pipeline since January 27. On February 15, Hungary and Slovakia asked Croatia to allow the transit of Russian crude through the Adriatic pipeline, with deliveries expected to arrive by sea at the Croatian port of Omisalj. Budapest believes it can be done fully in line with the European Union’s rules, since Hungary and Slovakia were granted exemptions from EU sanctions banning the purchase of Russian oil delivered by pipeline.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban previously said he was planning to hold consultations with his Slovak counterpart on further joint steps in light of Ukraine’s oil blockade. Orban noted that, according to Hungary’s information, the pipeline is operational and Kiev blocks Russian oil supplies solely on political grounds.