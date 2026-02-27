Ukraine reports reaching understanding with Russia, US on control mechanisms

ROME, February 27. /TASS/. Ukraine has reached an understanding on control mechanisms for compliance with the potential agreements during trilateral talks with Russia and the US, Sergey Kislitsa, deputy head of Vladimir Zelensky's office and a member of the Kiev negotiating team, said.

In an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper, he noted that talks with the Russian side are more productive on the military track. In particular, according to the official, agreement has been reached on "terminology," namely, "what constitutes a ceasefire, who will monitor its observance, what constitutes a line of separation, and where it should be drawn." "What to do if one of the parties starts shooting, and how to prevent the resumption of full-scale hostilities. An understanding has also been reached on the mechanisms for monitoring compliance with the agreements between the Americans, Russians, and Ukrainians in the combat zone," Kislitsa said.

Talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, and on the second, about two. Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, described the negotiations as difficult but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will take place in the near future.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The second round was held there on February 4-5.