Russia calls on Afghanistan, Pakistan to stop confrontation, return to talks — MFA

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Moscow urges Afghanistan and Pakistan to abandon dangerous confrontation and return to the negotiating table, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We are concerned about the sharp escalation of armed clashes between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, involving regular army units, aircraft, and heavy weapons. Both sides have suffered casualties, including civilians. We call on our friends Afghanistan and Pakistan to refrain from dangerous confrontation and return to the negotiating table to resolve all differences through political and diplomatic means," the diplomat said.

On the evening of February 26, fighting broke out again along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Kabul said it was conducting a military operation in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. Islamabad reported that more than 130 Afghan soldiers were killed and about 80 military vehicles destroyed during the Pakistani operations.

On the morning of February 27, the Afghan Defense Ministry announced the end of the operation, reporting the deaths of 55 Pakistani soldiers and the capture of two bases and 19 border posts.