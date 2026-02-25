GENEVA, February 25. /TASS/. If Kiev refuses to negotiate the withdrawal of the remaining Ukrainian armed forces from new Russian territories, Russia will be forced to resolve the issue on the battlefield, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva has said.

He pointed out that Kiev "has to recognize the incorporation of the new regions into Russia and withdraw its armed forces from these territories."

"Russia prefers to achieve these goals through political and diplomatic means, as we have repeatedly stated. However, if Ukraine refuses to negotiate, we will be forced to ensure the fulfillment of our tasks on the battlefield," he said in his response at the UN Conference on Disarmament. Gatilov recalled that in the combat zone, "the initiative is completely held by the Russian army, and this is also well known."