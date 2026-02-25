MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) crews of Russia’s Battlegroup North have destroyed ammunition depots and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control posts of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov Region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS. The MLRS is equipped with the GLONASS satellite navigation system for precise strikes.

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup North continue to expand the security zone in the border areas of the Sumy and Kharkov Regions. Troops continue to advance daily, pushing the enemy back from the state border, ensuring the safety of civilians.

"This time, Tornado-S MLRS crews of the Battlegroup North have destroyed ammunition depots, UAV control posts, and concentrations of military equipment and personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of the special military operation in the Kharkov Region. The Tornado-S MLRS is equipped with a modern computerized system and a GLONASS navigation satellite for more accurate strikes," the ministry reported.

Only one system is used, as this facilitates maneuvering and evading a possible retaliatory strike from enemy artillery. The Tornado-S immediately leaves the dangerous area at maximum speed after striking, and a few minutes later can launch another attack from a different firing position. Crews never operate from the same position twice and do not withdraw their vehicles to the same cover.

Battlegroup North’s artillery units carry out combat missions in cooperation with UAV units of the Unmanned Systems Forces. The main tasks of the Tornado-S MLRS crews are to support assault groups and destroy strongholds and concentrations of enemy forces and equipment.