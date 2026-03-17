US embassy advises Americans to leave Iraq due to security threat — statement

WASHINGTON, March 17. /TASS/. The US embassy in Iraq has urged Americans to leave the country immediately and to avoid visiting areas where the diplomatic mission in Baghdad and the consulate in Erbil are located, the statement posted on the embassy’s website said.

"US citizens should leave Iraq now. <...> Do not attempt to come to the embassy in Baghdad or the consulate in Erbil in light of ongoing security risks," the embassy pointed out.

The diplomats also urged US citizens to refrain from traveling to Iraq. They noted that the embassy’s compound has been repeatedly targeted by various terrorist groups.

Earlier reports indicated that the US embassy building in Baghdad had been hit by missiles.