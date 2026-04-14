US committed to negotiations with Iran, believes Tehran aiming for deal — Vance

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. The United States is committed to continuing negotiations with Iran and believes that Tehran is aiming to reach a deal with Washington, US Vice President JD Vance has stated.

"You're not going to solve that problem overnight. But yeah, I think the people we're sitting across from wanted to make a deal. And I know US President [Donald Trump] told us to go out there and negotiate in good faith. That's what we did. That's what we're going to keep on doing," Vance said at a forum at Georgia State University.

According to him, the US is offering Iran the opportunity to "join the world economy" in exchange for a firm renunciation of the ability to develop nuclear weapons. "That's the trade that he [Trump] is offering [to Iran]," Vance specified. "We’re going to keep on negotiating and try to make it happen, because it would be great for the world. It'd be great for our country, it'd be great for everybody. So I'm going to keep on fighting to make it happen," the vice president noted.

"I'd say, in Pakistan, we made a ton of progress," Vance emphasized, referring to the negotiations with the Iranian delegation in Islamabad. He also expressed the opinion that the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who participated in the meetings in Islamabad, is "effectively running the country in Iran."

Furthermore, Vance clarified that, according to Washington’s assessments, "the ceasefire is holding."

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the American president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic. On April 11, Iran and the United States held several rounds of unsuccessful talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the American delegation by Vice President JD Vance. It was later reported by Tehran and Washington that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of disagreements. Whether a new round of consultations will take place is not yet exactly known, although Trump signaled on April 14 that such contacts could resume in Islamabad in the coming days.