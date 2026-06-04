Russia to test aerostats for delivering drones, aerial bombs to special military op zone

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Aeroplatforms, a resident startup of the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CUST), will conduct a series of tests of aerostat prototypes by the end of this year for subsequent deployment in Russia’s special military operation zone in Ukraine as a means of delivering drones and gliding aerial bombs, the CUST told TASS.

"By the end of this year, Aeroplatforms will conduct several tests of aerostats. Based on these tests, the aerostats will be modified for military use. The company develops high-altitude free-flying aerostats and tethered, low-volume devices. The latter have already been tested in the special military operation zone as aerial relays. <…> In the special military operation context, such devices can be used to deliver unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), gliding bombs, military cargo, and other items to a desired location and release payloads," the statement reads.

The company clarified that free-flying aerostats have the greatest potential for military use. "They are capable of rising to altitudes of 10-30 km with a payload of up to hundreds of kilograms. Free-flying aerostats are equipped with ballasting devices. They can drift for days, covering vast distances. Within the special military operation zone, any point in enemy territory can be reached in a maximum of two days of flight," the CUST added.

The center noted that the Ukrainian armed forces also use aerostats. "However, these are often flimsy latex balloons that lack reinforcement and are unable to support a large payload. The CUST resident, on the other hand, specializes in the production of large-scale zero-pressure polyethylene envelopes," the CUST emphasized.

The company said that aerostats could be an effective aid to the Russian military, as modern technology allows for the virtually error-free calculation of the flight trajectory and payload release point. "With a proper logistical approach, it is easy to deploy combat free-flying aerostats en masse, and the entire launch preparation process can be completed in 30 minutes. However, the developer acknowledges that, despite all their advantages, aerostats will remain weapons that will depend on weather conditions and wind patterns, which are largely determined by the season," the CUST added.