Gazprom notes very low gas storage levels in Europe

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Gazprom has once again drawn attention to very low gas levels in Europe’s underground gas storage (UGS) facilities and the widening gap compared to last year’s figures.

Specifically, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe cited by the holding company, the gap in gas stocks has continued to widen, having reached 11 bln cubic meters as of July 19. Gas volumes in European UGS facilities are 16.8% lower than they were on the same date in 2025.

"Gas storage levels in Europe are very low. It is worth noting that gas prices on the European market remain unfavorable for replenishing stocks. Specifically, at the Dutch TTF hub, month-ahead delivery prices remain higher than prices for the upcoming winter," Gazprom said in a statement.

European UGS facilities are currently 54% full (15.52 percentage points below the five-year average for this date), compared to 64.8% in the previous year, with 59 bln cubic meters of gas stored.