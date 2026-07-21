Four more civilians wounded in Ukraine’s drone attacks on Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, July 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops continue drone attacks on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, wounding four more civilians, the regional emergency response headquarters said.

"Ukrainian drones continue attacking the region. Four people were injured," it wrote on messaging app Max.

Two women were hurt in a FPV drone attack on a single-family house in the Belgorod district and two more women sought medical assistance after a drone detonation in the village of Proletarsky.

Infrastructure facilities, residential houses, and cars were damaged in several settlements in the region.