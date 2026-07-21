MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. There is no isolation of Russia on the world stage, nor is any foreseen, and in the G20 and APEC the demand for meetings with the head of the Russian foreign ministry, Sergey Lavrov, is always enormous, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev said in an interview with TASS.

He noted that there has never been a shortage of those wishing to communicate with representatives of the Russian diplomatic ministry, and that "the isolation of Russia has not happened and is not foreseen."

"In the G20 and in APEC, the demand for conversations with Sergey Lavrov, the ministry's leadership, and with us in general has always been enormous," Berdyev emphasized.