Russia to continue strikes on ships carrying arms for Kiev — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia will continue to deliver strikes on vessels carrying military supplies for the Ukrainian regime, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He was answering the question about Russia’s missile strike on a vessel at the Odessa port. According to New Delhi, four Indian citizens were killed in the strike.

"We are keeping in contact with our Indian partners, explaining our position. And most importantly, our armed forces are striking and will continue to strike those vessels that are involved in deliveries of ammunition, weapons, and so on, for the Kiev regime’s purposes," said the Kremlin official.