Bureau 1440 launches second part of satellite constellation

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s aerospace company Bureau 1440 (part of "X Holding") has launched the second package of its low-orbit satellite constellation for new-generation communication services, the company told reporters.

"The Russian aerospace company Bureau 1440 (part of "X Holding") continues to deploy a low-orbit satellite constellation for new-generation communication services. The second package of its spacecraft was launched on July 19," the company said in a statement.

Having reached the support orbit, the spacecraft successfully separated from the carrier rocket and then Bureau 1440 Mission Control took over the constellation. The satellites will reach the target orbit after their checks and commissioning are completed.

In late March, Bureau 1440 successfully launched the first 16 satellites of the Rassvet low-Earth orbit satellite constellation. The spacecraft feature a communication system based on 5G NTN architecture, an upgraded power supply system, next-generation inter-satellite laser communication terminals, and a plasma propulsion system.