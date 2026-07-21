MTS Web Services proposes creating Russia-China AI alliance with network of data centers

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia and China could move toward a long-term partnership in artificial intelligence by scaling up a network of AI data centers in Siberia and the Russian Far East, Pavel Voronin, Chief Executive Officer of MTS Web Services (part of the AFK Sistema portfolio via MTS), told TASS.

"Russia can aspire not merely to participate in such an alliance but to assume a leading role in it. The country possesses a strong scientific and engineering base, a developed market for applied AI solutions, and major technology companies capable of participating in international projects," he said.

Voronin proposed basing the partnership on expanding the capacity of cross-border backbone communication channels and developing energy infrastructure, adding that the countries could also scale up AI data center networks in Siberia and the Russian Far East.

"The Russian side could be responsible, for example, for part of the training complex, including Russian-language data, cultural context, and materials related to industry, energy, finance, science, education, and public administration. The Chinese side, in turn, could provide the model architecture, computing resources, hardware, and training technologies," the press service of AFK Sistema added.