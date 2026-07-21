What we know about Russia’s tagging of two hacker groups as extremist organizations

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of Russia has ruled to grant a claim seeking to designate the hacker groups Cyberpartizans and Silent Crow as extremist organizations, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

The reason for the ruling was the groups’ cooperation with the Ukrainian military.

TASS has compiled the key information about the case.

Supreme Court’s ruling

- The Supreme Court has ruled to grant the claim, seeking to designate the hacker groups Cyberpartizans and Silent Crow as extremist organizations and ban their activities in Russia.

- The case was heard during a closed court session.

- The ruling is valid effective immediately.

Reasons

- Hacker groups Cyberpartizans and Silent Crow were designated as extremist organizations due to their cooperation with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Supreme Court’s press service told TASS.

- The court established that the Cyberpartizans group is part of the informal organization Resistance, whose main goal is the violent change of the Belarusian constitutional order.

- The Resistance organization cooperates with the terrorist organization Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, which recruits individuals to participate in hostilities in Ukraine against the Russian Armed Forces.

- The Cyberpartizans group are also linked to the Ukrainian army’s information and psychological operations unit.

- The Supreme Court’s press service added that the Silent Crow group previously went by the names CyberWar and Cyber LegionsUA.

- It is a pro-Ukrainian association of anonymous politically motivated hacker activists, committing computer crimes against Russia’s national security.

- The hacker groups also closely cooperate with each other and carry out joint cyberattacks on information technology facilities of Russia and Belarus to destabilize the social and political situation, attempting to change the current government in violation of the constitution, the Supreme Court’s press service noted.

Groups’ attacks

- According to the Kommersant newspaper, in July 2025, the hacker groups Silent Crow and Cyberpartizans said that they had carried out a prolonged and large-scale operation against the internal IT infrastructure of Russia’s Aeroflot airlines.

- In November 2022, the hacker group Cyberpartizans reported an attack on the General Radio Frequency Center, which operates under the purview of Russia’s telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor.

- According to the Kommersant newspaper, in January 2025 the group Silent Crow claimed to have hacked the database of the Federal Registration Service Rosreestr and the infrastructure of Russia’s provider of digital services Rostelecom’s contractor.