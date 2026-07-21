IN BRIEF: Kremlin on strikes against Wildberries facilities, foreign troops in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed Ukrainian attacks on warehouses operated by the Wildberries e-commerce company and plans for the deployment of foreign troops to Ukraine in his daily briefing on Tuesday.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

Ukrainian strikes against Wildberries facilities

- Kiev continues to target civilian facilities as Wildberries warehouses are not involved in deliveries for the Russian military: "The Kiev regime continues to carry out strikes on civilian targets, demonstrating its terrorist nature."

- Wildberries, along with numerous small and medium-sized businesses, is facing difficulties following Ukrainian strikes on the company’s warehouses: "The situation is really difficult because of the losses suffered by the company, small and medium-sized businesses."

- The government remains in contact with Wildberries following Ukrainian drone attacks on the company's warehouses: "The government is handling the issue, and you should contact the cabinet for details. The only specific thing I can say is that the government maintains contact with the company."

Plans for deployment of foreign troops to Ukraine

- Russia views any potential deployment of foreign troops to Ukraine as absolutely unacceptable: "This is absolutely unacceptable for us, and we cannot allow it to happen."

- "Unfortunately, it [the dream of deploying troops to Ukraine] is not mystifying, and it’s not a dream at all. It’s a real plan that EU countries, including NATO members, are making."

- Senior EU officials have repeatedly spoken about plans to send foreign troops to Ukraine: "Statements have repeatedly been made, including by high-ranking officials, that specific plans exist for the deployment of foreign contingents and NATO troops to Ukraine, which are allegedly going to become part of security guarantees for Ukraine."

- "In fact, the reason why the special military operation is being carried out is to prevent the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine."

Strikes against ships involved in Kiev’s military cargo deliveries

- Regarding the strike on a vessel at the port of Odessa, in which India says four of its nationals were killed, Russia will continue to target ships involved in delivering military cargoes to the Ukrainian regime: "We are talking with our Indian partners to clarify our position. The main point is that our armed forces are carrying out and will continue to carry out strikes on ships involved in transporting equipment, weapons and other supplies for the Kiev regime."

New British PM

- Moscow does not expect relations with London to improve after Andy Burnham took office as British prime minister: "We do not hold out such hope. We do not have such hopes."

- Russia has taken note of one of the first statements by Burnham, in which he reaffirmed London’s full support for Ukraine: "One of his first moves was to make statements about unconditional support for Ukraine and, accordingly, Britain’s intention to continue doing everything to prolong the war. This is a fact that we have taken note of."

- Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to talk with the new British premier: "No, there are no such plans."

Russian warships’ operations

- Russian warships carry out all operations in strict compliance with international law: "All drills and operations involving our ships are carried out in strict compliance with international law, specifically maritime law. So there is no need to look for any hints here."

Possibility of FBI chief’s visit to Russia

- The Kremlin has no information about a possible visit to Russia by FBI Director Kash Patel, Peskov said. "I do not have any information on the matter. You know, such visits are not usually made public, so I cannot tell you anything about this," he said.