BELGRADE, July 20. /TASS/. There is no threat to the security of the European Union from Russia, but some forces are trying to stoke a conflict with the Russian Federation, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has stated.

"There is no threat from Russia to the territory, security, peace or lives of EU citizens. But conflict can be provoked, and some people desperately want that," Milanovic's office quoted him as saying.

According to the Croatian head of state, Zagreb should not participate in the activities of the so-called coalition of the willing, because "at this point, this is merely psychological preparation for war against Russia." Milanovic also emphasized that the EU "is exclusively engaged in talk of war and attempts to finance military production." As the Croatian president noted, the European Union "has put itself in an unfavorable position," and it could become even worse if such behavior continues.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at a meeting with the heads of leading global news agencies organized by TASS that statements about an allegedly impending Russian attack on Europe are not just nonsense, but a provocation and disinformation aimed at fooling their own population.