WASHINGTON, November 2. /TASS/. Ksenia Yudaeva, former advisor to the Bank of Russia governor, represents Russia and Syria at the International Monetary Fund from November 1, IMF spokeswoman Camila Perez said.

"Following completion of the 2024 regular election of executive directors, Ms Yudaeva will represent the Russian Federation and the Syrian Arab Republic at the Fund’s Executive Board," she told TASS.

Yudaeva took office on November 1, according to the spokeswoman.