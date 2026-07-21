What we know about foiled terrorist attack on major enterprise in Urals

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. FSB officers have thwarted a terrorist attack of Ukrainian security services targeting a major enterprise in the Urals, with a 60-year-old Tyumen resident at the center of the plot killed in a gunfight during the detention attempt, the Russian Federal Security Service’s (FSB) press service reported.

TASS has compiled the key information known at the moment.

Prevented terrorist attack

- The Federal Security Service, together with the Russian Investigative Committee, has thwarted the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, born in 1966, who was plotting a sabotage and terrorist attack targeting a major enterprise in the Urals Federal District, the FSB press service reported.

- The FSB noted that "when caught in the act, he opened fire on Russian FSB special units’ officers with an automatic rifle and was killed by return fire."

- No casualties have been reported among security officers or civilians.

- According to the FSB, the citizen, born in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic took the initiative to establish contact with a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry via the Telegram messenger and, on his instructions, gathered information about a railway section of a major regional energy facility to plot a sabotage and terrorist attack.

- He also studied the train schedule and the railway security system, identifying its vulnerabilities to place an improvised explosive device.

- After receiving instructions from his handler on how to make an improvised explosive device, he bought the needed components, assembled the device and put it in a secret place, prepared in advance, in an abandoned building in Tyumen.

- According to the Russian Investigative Committee, on the night of July 19, 2026, the criminal placed an improvised explosive device on the first floor of the abandoned building in Tyumen, but FSB officers stepped in to stop him.

- Officers found a Kalashnikov rifle, cartridges for it and components of an improvised explosive device at the scene.

- According to the FSB press service, the 60-year-old Tyumen resident killed in a gunfight during the detention attempt was plotting a terrorist attack on a railway access line to the Tyumen oil refinery.

- The press service noted that following his handler’s instructions, the man conducted reconnaissance of a non-public railway section of the Tyumen oil refinery in order to plan a sabotage and terrorist attack.

Investigation

- The Russian Investigative Committee’s department for the Tyumen Region opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 30 and Part 2 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (plotting a terrorist attack), Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal trafficking in firearms and ammunition), Part 1 of Article 222.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal trafficking in explosive devices) and Article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code (an assassination attempt on law enforcement officers), the Investigative Committee reported.

- Security officers have conducted searches of the criminal’s home, seizing firearms, phones and components for another improvised explosive device. They ordered a number of forensic examinations, including forensic explosive, ballistic, molecular-genetic and forensic medical ones.