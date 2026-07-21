Trump claims Iran seeks new meeting with United States

WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. Iran is eager to hold a new meeting with the United States, US President Donald Trump said.

"They want to desperately meet, and until they’re ready to meet in a meaningful way, we have no interest," the US leader said.

Trump reacted sharply to a reporter’s remark that there are no signs of Iran's willingness to stop fighting.

"How would you know if there are no signs? You know something that I don't know?" he said. "You don't know what the dialog is behind the scenes that they want to meet desperately to try and end it because they're getting decimated."

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding that called for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale attacks on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreement regarding the Strait of Hormuz.