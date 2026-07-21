Russian warship holds live-fire exercise 46 miles off UK coast — Royal Navy

LONDON, July 21. /TASS/. The Royal Navy monitored a Russian warship’s live-fire military exercise about 40 nautical miles (46 miles) south of Plymouth, the UK Ministry of Defense said.

According to the ministry, the Russian warship carried out a live-fire artillery exercise on July 20.

"A Russian naval vessel shadowed by the Royal Navy conducted a live-fire weapons exercise in international waters approximately 40 nautical miles south of Plymouth yesterday. The Royal Navy monitored that exercise throughout, continues to track the vessel's activity closely, and stands ready to protect UK national security," a UK Ministry of Defense spokesperson was quoted by Sky News TV Channel as saying.

Before the naval maneuvers, the Russian warship informed HMS Tyne patrol ship of its intention to conduct gunnery activity, Sky News said.

The Russian naval ship then requested that HMS Tyne reposition to a safer distance, which it did, it said.

The exercise was conducted in international waters and lasted for 30 minutes, the TV channel reported.