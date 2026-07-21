Fuel situation improves in several Russian regions as supply curbs lifted — deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Government measures to stabilize the fuel market are yielding results, with retail restrictions already being lifted in several regions, the number of operational filling stations growing, and queues shrinking, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told the Vesti news program.

According to Novak, the positive impact stems from temporary bans on petroleum product exports, market saturation through imports, increased domestic production, and rescheduled refinery maintenance. However, he noted that the situation remains tense in certain areas.

"Of course, the situation remains tense in certain regions today, and we discussed with oil companies in a targeted, hands-on manner how to supply these specific regions with petroleum products," Novak said.