US has no plans to curtail military operation against Iran soon — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. The United States has no intention of ending its military operation against Iran any time soon, said US President Donald Trump.

"Nobody knows except the Iranians the damage that we've done to them. We have done damage that will take them 20-25 years to recover from. So if we left tomorrow, we had a big success. But we're not leaving tomorrow," he said.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding that called for an immediate end to hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale attacks on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreement regarding the Strait of Hormuz.