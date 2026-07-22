MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Ukraine lost six Starlink satellite communication stations and 56 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the course of a day in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East, Dmitry Miskov, an officer of Battlegroup East’s press center, reported.

"Six Starlink satellite communication stations, 56 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and 35 unmanned aviation control points were destroyed," the officer said.

According to him, as a result of counter-battery warfare, a "Bogdana" self-propelled artillery unit, a D-30 towed howitzer, and an enemy mortar were destroyed.