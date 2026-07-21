Russia’s Omich 3.0 ground military robot passes field testing

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Omich 3.0 ground robotic system, capable of moving at a speed of up to 60 km per hour, has passed field testing, the All-Russia People’s Front’s Kulibin Club that supports the equipment manufacturers told TASS.

"The Omich 3.0 ground robotic system, the company’s innovation, that can reach speeds of up to 60 km per hour under full load, has successfully completed field testing," the Kulibin Club reported.

The Omich systems are used to evacuate wounded military personnel, to deliver ammunition, provisions, fuel, in short - for all logistical missions along the line of engagement. The ground robotic system can carry a load of over 500 kg, trailer over a ton of cargo, as well as tow cars and minibuses. The Omich is actively used in Russia’s special military operation zone in Ukraine.

The Kulibin Club selects, tests, and supports the mass production of the best products designed by Russian engineers. Thanks to this initiative, thousands of innovative electronic warfare systems, quadcopters, self-propelled robotic vehicles, and other products have been deployed to the frontline.