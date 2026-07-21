Framework agreement to put end to conflict with Israel — Lebanese president

BEIRUT, July 21. /TASS/. The implementation of the framework agreement will put an end to the hostilities between Lebanon and Israel, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said at a meeting with US leader Donald Trump in the White House.

Aoun stressed that Lebanon is committed to the agreement and thanked Trump for his efforts to stabilize the situation in Lebanon and in the entire region.

Following five round of US-brokered consultation in Washington, Lebanon and Israel signed, on June 26, a framework agreement, under which the Lebanese military is to gradually restore effective sovereign control over the entire Lebanese territory while Israel is to withdraw its troops of the occupied areas.