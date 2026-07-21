Zelensky says appointed Drapaty as new commander-in-chief instead of Syrsky

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said he has appointed Mikhail Drapaty as the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army to replace Alexander Syrsky, whose resignation many Ukrainian politicians and protesters have been demanding for a week.

"It was decided that Mikhail Drapaty will be the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed force," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

Along with Syrsky, Zelensky dismissed Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov. "Today, we discussed with Alexander Syrsky and Andrey Gnatov future service arrangements and the proper handover of responsibilities," he said.

Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) member Alexey Goncharenko (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) wrote on his Telegram channel earlier that Gnatov will be succeeded by his deputy Vladimir Gorbatyuk.

No official decrees regarding resignations and appointments have been issued so far.