Top Russian diplomat, Qatari PM discuss situation in Strait of Hormuz

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Qatari Prime Miniser and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani stressed the need for refusing from using force to settle the crisis ion the Strait of Hormuz, the Russian foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"On May 5, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call with Qatari Prime Miniser and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani. The sides discussed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz," it said.

"The sides expressed a shared opinion that it is necessary to refuse from trying to resolve the crisis by force and to consolidate the efforts of all parties concerned to promote a lasting sustainable settlement, including an agreement on measures to ensure legitimate interests of all Gulf countries and the principles of free navigation," the ministry said.